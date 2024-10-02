Princess Anne reveals her clever strategy for public engagements

Princess Anne has claimed the title of the hardest-working royal in 2023, according to an analysis by The Telegraph.



The Princess Royal topped the list with an impressive 457 public engagements, surpassing her brother, King Charles, who came in second with 435 engagements.

The Duke of Edinburgh followed in third place, completing 297 engagements.

In her years of dedicated service, Anne has mastered the art of public outings. During a 1985 interview with Terry Wogan, she shared an interesting strategy to ensure her engagements run smoothly.

When asked how she comes up with fresh conversation for each person she meets, Anne likened it to "market research."

She explained, "You can ask everybody, literally everybody, the same questions," highlighting her unique approach to connecting with those she meets.

Anne offered further insight into her efficient approach to public engagements, revealing a clever strategy she employs during her royal duties.

"You have three questions for that afternoon, and you ask everybody the same questions," she explained.

"And with any luck, it shortens the time involved... but it doesn't always happen."

This method not only helps her navigate her busy schedule but also ensures she remains engaged with the public.

Additionally, she shared her thoughts on the royal tradition of opening new buildings and sites.

"I'm very short about it. I don't say a lot," she admitted. "It's more, 'I'm very much looking forward to seeing whatever it is I'm about to open'—or words to that effect."

Her straightforward approach reflects her no-nonsense attitude and dedication to making each engagement meaningful, even if it’s brief.

With her impressive work ethic and practical strategies, Princess Anne continues to set a high standard for royal engagements.