Prince Harry collects special gift for Archie, Lilibet from UK

Prince Harry, who returned to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, collected a special gift for his two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.



The Duke of Sussex was a special guest of the evening as he presented the Award for Inspirational Child in the age 4-6 category.

King Charles’ younger son had met with the winning children alongside with their families during pre-ceremony event.

While meeting 10-year-old Scarlett Cripps, who was recognised as the Inspirational Child in the 7-11 age group, Harry was presented with a special something for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and even Meghan Markle.

“It was really exciting,” Scarlett told People Magazine. “We were talking about his charities.”

Scarlett’s mum also told the outlet that the little girl gave the royal “some crystal hearts” for when he “feels down” and can “give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier.”

“They’re little baby crystal hearts,” Aby, the mother, said. “[Scarlett] said he does so much for other people as well. She’s getting an award tonight for the stuff she does for others and wanted to give him something back as well.”

Prince Harry has been WellChild’s patron for more than 15 years and regularly attended the awards ceremony organised by the charity. The UK-based organisation is charity for seriously ill children and their families.