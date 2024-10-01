Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift decision to skip his games

Travis Kelce's past comments have resurfaced after his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, missed the team's last two away games.



In a 2016 interview promoting his reality series Catching Kelce, Kelce shared his expectations for his significant other.

"If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games," Kelce told WhoSay.

"I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."

However, Kansas City Chiefs tight end emphasised the importance of his girlfriend's support when she does attend games. "I need her to cheer when we're doing awesome, just to make sure that that look is being presented to everyone."

At the time, the athlete was dating Maya Benberry, whom he met on the E! dating show. He later dated model Kayla Nicole from 2017 to May 2022.

The singer-songwriter's absence from the Chiefs' recent games in Atlanta and Los Angeles has sparked attention, particularly amid Kelce's criticism for his performance on the field.

Sources told Page Six that Swift's busy schedule preparing for her Eras Tour, resuming on October 18 in Miami, has kept her from attending the games.

Additionally, security concerns make it challenging for Swift to attend games outside the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

"She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance," an insider explained.