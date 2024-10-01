Lady Gaga gushes over Michael Polansky: 'Everything has changed'

At the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux on September 30, Lady Gaga exclusively shared with People magazine her experience collaborating with fiancé Michael Polansky on her latest studio album, Harlequin.



Polansky, 41, co-executive produced the project with Gaga.



"It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it. It just felt right," Gaga said. "We were both so excited. We were all warmed up and ready to go."

Gaga expressed her deep affection for Polansky. "I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."

The couple's relationship began in 2020, and they got engaged in July 2024.

Polansky contributed to several songs on Harlequin, including Good Morning, Get Happy Oh, When the Saints, and If My Friends Could See Me Now.

The album features 13 tracks, mostly covers, with two originals: Happy Mistake and Folie à Deux.

In an early September interview with Vogue, Gaga credited Polansky with inspiring her upcoming seventh album. "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record," she said. "He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"

Gaga and Polansky made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival and appeared together at the London premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux on September 26.

Discussing her future plans with Buzzfeed Canada, Gaga emphasised starting a family with Polansky. "You know, I’m so happy to be in love and I’m so excited to have a family. So that’s definitely number one."

On The Graham Norton Show, Gaga shared her initial reaction to Polansky's April Fool's Day proposal. "He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking."