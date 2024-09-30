Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Sophie with moving decision for Charles

Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to his cancer-stricken father-in-law King Charles with a meaningful decision.

The Princess of Wales has been lauded for making a special effort to please the monarch by visiting Crathie Kirk near Balmoral soon after completing her chemotherapy.

Royal commentator, Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Catherine and Prince William's visit to the church "underlines how important they feel it is to spend time with Charles."

The royal expert claimed that Kate and Charles share "a truly special bond," and their relationship "strengthened by their shared experience with cancer."

"So, it's not so much Scotland's enchanting allure that drew them this time, but rather her and William's desire to spend quality time with the King," Jennie added.

Notably, these comments came amid reports that Duchess Sophie "doubled her workload" amid the future Queen's absence from the public eye in the past few months.

Moreover, Prince Edward's wife received the title of a "hardworking" member of the royal family by King Charles during her trip to Tanzania.

Now, it appears that Kate Middleton has seemingly outshined the Duchess after she marked her gradual return to the royal duties.