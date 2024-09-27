Prince Harry speeds up efforts to reconcile with King Charles as 'time is running out'

Prince Harry is reportedly making efforts to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William as he knows the importance of the time.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sped up efforts to make amends with the royal family, according to royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

Harry, who's currently in New York to attend series of events, is eager to reestablish royal links and work much like a Firm member even though he's not officially a working member.



“He has tenuous connections still with a few friends of his and William’s back in the UK”, she said.

The expert went on claiming: “But he also knows that time is running out. Charles is being treated for cancer. He’s an old man. If he does not make his way back into good graces with Charles while he has the chance, he’s never going to have that chance with William."

“But William won’t have it now. He won’t have it at all. William will be the next King, also.”

However, some royal authors and historians believe the monarch and the future King also want to end feud with Harry as they celebrated the Duke's milestone 40th birthday, but they believe it seems impossible with Meghan as the Duchess herself is not keen to return to the UK.