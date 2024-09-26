Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives strong support amid legal woes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets backed up by family amid legal challenges

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children are standing by their father’s side as he is entangled in a slew of serious allegations and hit by legal troubles.



A recent report from TMZ revealed that all seven of the 54-year-old music mogul’s kids are standing by his side following his arrest.

Sources privy to the outlet tipped that Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, along with one-year-old Love, are "stand[ing] behind" their father.

Notably, insiders shared that the older siblings have chosen not to read the details of their father’s indictment and neither have "interest in doing so."

The teenage twins are reportedly keeping their father in their daily prayers and remain hopeful for his release.

While Quincy, Justin, and Christian have been seen in New York City since Combs’ custody last week, the twins stay in California.

According to People, the Grammy-winning artist has had “brief” phone contact with his children while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, without bail.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in," earlier this week, a source told TMZ. "This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy — he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

Combs, who is currently being held without bail, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.