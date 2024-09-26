Whitney Leavitt regrets doing ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Whitney Leavitt on working in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Whitney Leavitt revealed why she regrets working on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.



The 31-year-old mother of three, opened up during an episode of The Squeeze podcast on Sept. 24, and talked about the controversies that happened after the premiere of the Hulu series, which portrayed her as the “villain” of the series.

While speaking with hosts Tay and Taylor Lautner, she said that she has only seen the show once, but her husband "refuses" to watch because of "what it did to [her]," recalling how she battled mentally after the premiere.

“He's like, I think, you know, healthy boundary. I'm not gonna watch it,” she explained of her husband's decision not to tune in. “But, of course, I told him everything happened in the show, so it's almost like he did watch it.”

During the event, Whitney's long standing feud with fellow MomTok members Taylor Frankie Paul and Mayci Neely heated up after Whitney missed her Baby Mama launch.

Whitney exited the show at the end of the season because of the issues.

During the podcast, Whitney discussed her concerns about doing the show, stating that some of the events depicted in the series “put [her] in a dark place” and “made it hard to watch [back].”

“There were decisions that I made during that show that nobody asked me to do,” she explained. “Like, I willingly did that, but there was no context behind why I had made certain decisions. But again, that's that's the game, I guess.”