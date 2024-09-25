Mandy Moore welcomes third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore previously opened up about her early complications with pregnancy

Mandy Moore has officially completed her own "Big Three"!

The This Is Us star, 40, announced on Instagram that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Louise Everett Goldsmith. In a touching black-and-white photo from the hospital, Moore shared the joyous news.

“Lou is here,” Moore wrote. “Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously, and right in time for Virgo season.”

The new mom-of-three added that their daughter is “our absolute dream girl,” and her big brothers, August and Oscar, are already smitten with their little sister.

“Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three),” she added, referencing her famous role on This Is Us.

Moore first revealed her pregnancy in May, excitedly sharing that she was expecting a baby girl. “Sometimes life imitates art,” she wrote at the time, alluding to her on-screen role as a mother of three.

The arrival of baby Louise is particularly special for Moore, who once feared she wouldn't be able to have children. The actress previously revealed that doctors suspected she had endometriosis and had a “slim chance” of conceiving, making the birth of her children all the more miraculous.