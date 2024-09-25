Lady Gaga surprises fans with new announcement ahead of 'Joker 2' release

Lady Gaga finally reveals the meaning behind her cryptic social media posts

Lady Gaga has been teasing fans with a series of mysterious social media posts hinting at a major announcement.

The series of Instagram posts, that began four days ago, read, "I’m ready for my interview,” “Don’t tell me what to wear," “No duct tape. No mission,” which prompted fans to go wild with speculation.

The 38-year-old star, took to Instagram on September 24, to reveal her upcoming new album called Harlequin, referencing her character in Joker.

In a billboard, Gaga clarified that new album Harlequin is LG 6.5, which means LG7 is still set to be released early next year.

Fans excitedly await the arrival of the second instalment of Todd Phillips’ Joker adaptation, and the new album announcement has taken the buzz to a next level.

The director has reportedly took a risk with the character of Harley Quinn, played by the Bad Romance singer, by making her seem uncharacteristically sophisticated in the sequel.

The upcoming movie is also a musical and the Rain On Me singer’s newest album might have some features in the film. The full track list of the accompanying album was also revealed.

Harlequin full track list:

Good Morning

Get Happy (2024)

Oh, When the Saints

World on a String

If My Friends Could See Me Now

That’s Entertainment

Smile

The Joker

Folie à Deux

Gonna Build a Mountain

Close to You

Happy Mistake

That’s Life

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit the theatres on October 4.

