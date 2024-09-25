Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck luxury mansion sale hits a roadblock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital mansion sale stall after buyers pull out due to family indifference.

Despite accepting a $64 million offer from a New Jersey couple, the buyers have pulled out of escrow due to a family bereavement.

However, TMZ reports that the couple remains interested in purchasing the property.

The Beverly Hills, California, mansion was initially listed for $68 million in July. Lopez and Affleck purchased the five-acre property in 2023 for $60.8 million in cash.

The estate features a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12-car garage, and parking for 80 vehicles.

Additional amenities include a fully equipped gym, boxing ring, sports lounge, bar, basketball court, and pickleball court.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, the Marry Me star was never fond of the expansive pad, stating, "She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances."

The insider added that Lopez prefers a "romantic, Spanish, European vibe," whereas the mansion has a modern aesthetic.

Following their split, the Hypnotic star moved out of the marital home and rented a property in Brentwood, California, to remain close to his children.

He has since purchased a $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion in July. Meanwhile, Lopez is searching for her next home and was recently spotted touring a $22 million bachelorette pad in Beverly Hills.

Despite the setback, Lopez and Affleck will still incur significant costs, including a 5.25% mansion tax and realtor fees, on top of the millions spent on renovations.