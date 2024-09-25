Diddy’s latest accuser talks about ‘PTSD, depression and anxiety’

Thalia Graves, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest accuser, on consequences of abuse

Thalia Graves, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest accuser, got candid on the suffering and the aftermath of her alleged attack.



“I have PTSD, depression and anxiety. I’m emotionally scarred,” Graves said during a Tuesday, September 24, press conference which was published by the New York Post.

“It has been hard for me to trust others, form healthy relationships or even feel safe in my own skin. Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts make me feel like it’s a constant struggle.”

She said that the alleged 2001 assault had "taken a toll" on her mental health and was a persistent cause of suffering.

“It’s a pain that goes to the very core of who you are, leaving emotional scars that may never fully heal,” Graves expressed while wiping away tears.

“Some of the hardest parts of this pain are the shame and the guilt I have experienced that plays a negative part in my day-to-day ability to be able to function properly.”

Graves added feeling “glad” about Diddy's imprisonment, as her lawyer Gloria Allred sat beside her, remarking that it’s just “a temporary feeling of relief”.