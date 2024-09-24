Doja Cat clarifies relationship status with 'Stranger Things' actor

Doja Cat, 28, clarified her relationship status with Joseph Quinn, 30, on Twitter, dismissing engagement speculation.



She wrote, "No, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it."

The tweet responded to rumors sparked by a photo of Doja Cat wearing a silver ring on her ring finger at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The singer and Quinn were previously spotted holding hands in London on August 17.

Footage obtained by Deuxmoi showed Quinn with his arm around Doja Cat and their hands locked together.

The Paint the Town Red singer involvement with Quinn began in 2022 when Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp revealed she slid into his DMs to connect with Quinn.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" she asked Schnapp, now 19.

Following the private exchange, Schnapp posted their conversation online, leading Doja Cat to respond publicly.

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said in July 2022 TikTok Live. "When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you f--- up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future.”

"But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," she continued. "That's like borderline snake s---… that's like weasel s---."