Prince Harry undertakes solo engagements amid Meghan Markle's illness?

The Duke of Sussex has been undertaking solo engagements

Prince Harry’s solo engagements are "hugely significant", royal commentator Charles Rae has stated.



The Duke has begun a series of independent appearances in New York, following recent solo events, including a charity gathering in California where Meghan was reportedly missing due to illness.

Speaking about this on GB News, royal commentator Charles Rae said: "It is hugely significant that Harry is doing this solo.

"He was at the Kevin Costner charity event just before he flew over to New York. That's an event to raise funds for the emergency services. And he was there alone."

Rae cautioned against reading too much into Meghan's absence, stating: "Meghan apparently was sick... I'm assuming that was a truthful excuse for not to be there, but she was there last year.

"You would expect that she would have been with him in New York."

He added: "I mean, these two are usually glued together. Let's not forget about that. I don't think we should look at any track in the marriage or anything like that."

He explained that it was great to see Harry attending these sorts of events alone, and claimed it is a "lightbulb moment" for the duke.

He said: "It's actually nice to see Prince Harry doing these sort of things without uttering one word of criticism of his family.

"It seems to me that some sort of light bulb has been switched on, and he suddenly realised he doesn't need to do the Netflix or Spotify or any other things to get by in this world."

Harry's engagements in New York feature appearances with African Parks, The HALO Trust, and The Diana Award. He will also continue the efforts of The Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with Meghan Markle.

The Duke's itinerary underscores his dedication to conservation, landmine clearance, and empowering youth.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: "It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.

"They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is."

Harry's upcoming engagement in London, hosting the WellChild Awards, marks another significant solo appearance.

Rae commented on this, saying: "He was here last year. He really is keen on that event again.

"Meghan is not going to be with him. I'm not surprised as she hasn't set foot in this country for two or three years now."







