Paris Hilton captures hearts in recent 'family' update

Paris Hilton offers insights into her family time

Paris Hilton is offering insights into her family time as she drops an adorable update on spending weekend with her kids.

The 43-year-old media personality took to her Instagram on Sunday, September 22, sharing a heartwarming video of her 20-month-old son playing around their living room.

She wrote in the caption, “Sunday Morning Giggles with Baby P. My heart melts everyday with my lil angel boy #SlivingMom”

In the clip, Phoenix was spotted giggling as he tossed his pink ball in a rhythmic pattern. Meanwhile, his mom couldn’t help but glee over his heartfelt chuckles.

The mother-of-two panned the camera over to her 10-month-old daughter London, who was surrounded by toys her age.

Hilton quickly called out to her daughter as she said, “Wohoo! London”

The I’m Free star turned the camera back to Phoenix, who couldn’t resist his love for the game.

Bobbing the ball on top of her son’s head, she said, “You are good throwing at the ball, woah! I love you.”

For the unversed, Hilton shares son Phoenix and daughter London with her husband Carter Reum.