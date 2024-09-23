Kate Middleton gets new title after taking on key role for King Charles

Princess Kate received a new title after making a major decision for the royal family.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly in charge of documenting special moments of the family which is also helping to keep paparazzi away from the key royal members.

Not only that, Catherine has seemingly been protecting her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's privacy with her thoughtful decision.

As per an old report in The Mirror, royal commentator Camilla Tominey shared that there is no need for professional photographers in the royal house as Kate "comes out with her own family photos and they're far more valuable to the press than images taken at a long lens."

She added, "That's how The Cambridges (as they were then known) are going to strike the balance, they're going to give in order to receive a degree of privacy back."



It is important to note that the Princess recently showcased her photography skills over the birthdays of her husband Prince William and eldest son George.

Camilla continued, "Of course there still is, and always will be, a place for experienced lensmen and women to capture the big royal moments. However, it has always been these more candid camera shots that the public has craved."

The royal expert believes that Princess Kate became the "monarchy's leading chronicler," which is seemingly a big relief for King Charles as in this way the royals stay away from controversies.