Kate Middleton, Prince William give new tension to Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly on a mission to start a meaningful project in the US, seemingly sending a powerful message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales aim to initiate a program based on mental health awareness under their Royal Foundation.

The future King and Queen have seemingly "registered" the foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities.

The source shared that William and Catherine might start working on their new project very soon.

Moreover, the report claimed that the Waleses' latest move came amid the Princess' gradual return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy.

Notably, Kate and William's alleged move could be a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity in the US.

Moreover, the Montecito couple has also been advocating for mental health issues with their newly launched, The Parents' Network.