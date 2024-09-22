Kim Kardashian's latest prison visit sparks conversation on rehabilitation

Kim Kardashian, along with Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, actor Cooper Koch, and film producer Scott Budnick, visited the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County on Saturday to discuss prison reform.

The group met with approximately 40 inmates, including Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents.

Erik recently criticized Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, stating, "It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

Erik's statement, posted by his wife Tammi Menendez on social media, continued, "It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women."

He added, "Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander."

The Menendez case garnered widespread media attention in the early 1990s, with the brothers claiming they shot their parents after suffering years of sexual abuse.

The Skims mogul regularly visits prisons to learn about inmate rehabilitation programs and advocate for prison reform.

Earlier this year, Kim and Khloé visited two California prisons in Chowchilla.