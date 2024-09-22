Kathryn Crosby ‘Anatomy of a Murder’ star dies at 90

Kathryn Crosby died at 90 on Friday night, September 20

Kathryn Grant Crosby, the actress and the wife of late actor and singer Bing Crosby, has passed away at the age of 90.

Deadline reported on Saturday, September 21 that a spokesperson for the Crosby family confirmed that due to natural causes, the Anatomy of a Murder star breathed her last on Friday night at her Hillsborough, California residence.

Her acting spark was seemingly ignited when she won a beauty contest with the prize of being in a screen test in Hollywood with William Holden, after which she kicked off her onscreen career in 1953.

The late actress appeared in a slew of films, including So This Is Love (1953), Rear Window (1954) and The Wild Party (1956), before crossing paths with her husband Bing.

Kathryn, Bing got married in 1957

Kathryn, to write a column on Hollywood, met Bing for an interview on the set of his 1954 holiday classic White Christmas.

The two then tied the knot in 1957, after which she was registered as a nurse and teacher.

Kathryn rekindled her screen love later and was tapped for projects including Operation Mad Ball (1957), The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), Anatomy of a Murder (1959), and The Initiation of Sarah (1978).

In addition to hosting The Kathryn Crosby Show in the ‘70s, she also appeared with her family on Bing’s popular Christmas specials.

After Bing died in 1977, Kathryn is survived by their children, Harry, Mary, Nathaniel, and grandchildren.