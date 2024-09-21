Keith Urban praises Taylor Swift's 'brutal' transformation

Keith Urban shares stance on Taylor Swift's evolution

Keith Urban is sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s evolution over the years.

The 56-year-old country singer expressed his admiration for the Anti-hero hitmaker in a recent interview with U.K. newspaper The Times on Friday, September 20.

Referring to the comments on the 34-year-old’s 2010 Grammys performance, Urban told the outlet, “It’s been remarkable watching Taylor grow in public because it’s pretty brutal. It feels like now people have long forgotten all of the s--- she had to go through.”

He added, “Just trial by fire over and over — and always getting stronger for it.”

Swift and Urban have a long history, dating back to 2009 when she opened for him on tour.

The singer opened up about the Grammy Award winner’s performance at the time, noting, “When she opened for us, I watched her perform and I’m, like, ‘Oh, this girl has her sights way past this thing.’”

On professional front, the duo has shared the stage multiple times, notably at the 2014 Grammy Awards and during Swift's 1989 World Tour in 2015.

This comes after Urban spoke to People Magazine about the songstress following the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.