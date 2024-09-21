Prince Harry’s old pal gives update on King Charles reunion ahead of UK return

After announcing his upcoming UK trip, Prince Harry has once again raised hopes of a possible meeting with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who will be flying to London on September 30th for the WellChild Awards, received a surprising gesture, a public birthday greeting, from the monarch and his estranged brother Prince William.

While there are whispers of a possible peace talks between King Charles and his younger son, a former pal of Harry shared if the public should or shouldn’t be optimistic over a reconciliation.

“Harry is not expecting the call-up from the king or William,” Harry’s old friend told The Daily Beast.

The news was further affirmed by well-placed sources that reveal none of royals have any plans to meet with the Duke.

It is understood that Harry will once again stay at a central London hotel, rather than once of the royal residences. The insider also stated that no senior royal has any intention nor plans to meet in the short to medium term.

Prince Harry has been a patron of the Well-Child charity since the last 16 years. It is also one of the UK charities that the Duke is heavily involved with. He also attended the awards last time, which coincided with the first death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The last time Prince Harry met with his father, King Charles, was in February this year, after receiving a personal phone call from the monarch about his cancer diagnosis.