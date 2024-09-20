King Charles 'disappointed' with Prince Harry’s phone call on birthday

Prince Harry reportedly left his father King Charles 'angry' during a call on his birthday.

A royal editor Rebecca English recently addressed the royal family's surprising wish to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday during the the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential show.

She claimed that the monarch will always leave the doors of reconciliation open for his estranged son, however, Harry left his dad "really disappointed" after private call details got leaked on his 75th birthday.

The royal expert said, "Charles is angry and he is hurt but he is still his son at the end of the day, which is why it's always been said as much as he is keeping distance at the moment, he will never entirely shut that door to him."



"One thing I did find out is how really disappointed the King was back in November when Harry did call him to wish him not just a happy 75th birthday but also his children did a little video singing happy birthday to the grandpa they barely even see," she added.

Rebecca shared that their call was reportedly "leaked from the Sussex side to favoured media" and this incident "crossed the line in the sand for the Royal Family" because they felt it was "genuinely private."