Prince William, Kate Middleton pay no heed to Prince Harry UK return

Prince William and Princess Kate have seemingly turned a deaf ear to Prince Harry's latest announcement of UK return.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently released a statement, confirming his attendance at the annual WellChild awards in London on September 30.

As soon as this news surfaced in the media, several speculations began to arise that the former working royal might hold a meeting with the royal family, especially with King Charles and the Waleses after their birthday messages.

However, royal expert Michael Cole told GB News that the reunion of Harry with the Prince and Princess of Wales seems "non-existent."

He shared, "I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you. If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw."

"I think the chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent," the royal commentator claimed.

Harry left the royal family alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. Since then, the Montecito couple made it to the bad books of the Firm due to their inappropriate public remarks against the key members of the royal family.