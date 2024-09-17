PM Shehbaz calls for ending trend of abusive language, hate speech

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses ceremony to mark Eid Milad un Nabi on September 17, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News Live/YouTube

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns regarding the rising trends of extremism and hate speech in the society, saying that the nation should follow the Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings of peace and morality, as the nation celebrated Eid Milad un Nabi on Tuesday.

"Abusive language, hateful behaviours, injustice and division in society were a moment for reflection. We must eradicate these negative conducts in the light of the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH)," the premier said while addressing a ceremony regarding 12th Rabi ul Awal celebration in Lahore.



Urging the nation to make joint efforts to combat extremism, division, PM Shehbaz said that our hands and tongues should not engage in anything that the Prophet (PBUH) forbade.

"We must play our part in reforming a society marred by offensive language," he added.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the teachings of Muhammad (PBUH) as a solution to all sorts of problems being faced by the country.

He said the teachings of the holy prophet serve as a beacon for not only the Muslims but for all people seeking guidance.

It was due to the blessing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that people of other religions are also living in Pakistan peacefully, he added.



The prime minister called for the establishment of a welfare state grounded in Islamic principles, asserting that such a system is essential for Pakistan's development.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the Muslim ummah a public welfare system and guidelines for the treatment of elders and orphans based onthe highest standards of morality.

Highlighting the importance of unity as per the teachings of the Holy Quran, the prime minister said division is the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistanis will have to foil this through collective efforts.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz also voiced strong support for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine as millions of Muslims have been sacrificing their lives in the name of resistance.

He expressed hope that both Palestine and Kashmir will soon attain freedom and justice.

'Time to set aside differences'

Earlier, in his message on Eid Milad un Nabi, PM Shehbaz said that "the solution to the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan lies in the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

"We have to put aside our differences and pledge to work for the development of the country and the nation. The 12th of Rabi ul Awal is an auspicious day when Allah Almighty bestowed upon humanity a perfect guidance," said the prime minister.

He stressed that the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life and character is "a torch of guidance for us."

PM Shehbaz remarked: "The Holy Prophet's (PBUH) every act and decree is a manifestation of how humanity can be guided on the path of development based on the principles of love, tolerance and justice.

"In today's difficult times, we need to read and follow the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The solution to the challenges that the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan are facing today lies in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."