Adam Brody, wife Leighton Meester on managing ‘eachother’s’ business

Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester

Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester seem to be all about each other and each other’s business.



“Everything is run through each other,” the actor explained during the Monday, Sept. 16, episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s--- in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago.”

Brody most likely referred to the number of projects the two have worked together on over the years, including the 2023 adventure movie River Wild, which follows brothers on a white-water rafting journey.

The couple has also appeared in Life Partners, a 2014 romantic comedy, and Single Parents, an ABC sitcom.

Brody also shared discussing scripts.

“She’s charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen’s name, you know what I mean? ... It’s f------ great, because it doesn’t diminish her art,” he explained.

“That’s not where she’s focusing, and so she has that outsider quality, and she can come in, but she’s such an artist.

“She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar,” he continued. “And so she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it’s for me to look at the cover letter and go, ‘You’re doing this or not.’ ”