Julie Bowen on friendship with Sofia Vergara, ‘like a house on fire’

Julie Bowen on her bond with Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen got candid about her friendship with Sofia Vergara.



“We get along like a house on fire,” Julie shared with E! News in an interview, adding how much she was “blown away” when she heard there were rumours that she and the America’s Got Talent judge were at odds.

“We are absolutely, completely different,” she noted.

“I like to wear the baggiest, grossest underwear and show them to her, and she's like, ‘Please, why are you wearing that?’ She used to leave little thong underwear for me in my trailer, and I was like, ‘What is this? What is this tiny scrap of fabric?’ Because she wants me to be more of a woman.”

Continuing on how much she, “loves” her Modern Family costar, the Happy Gilmore actress added, “She's confident, she's funny. I'll never understand why there's this scarcity mentality about women.”

“It’s like, if two or more get together they must be either witches in a coven or they hate each other. Guess what? We’re witches.”

Bowen, who recently signed up for the upcoming thriller drama series Hysteria!, also shared how she was diagnosed with a dry eye disease onset.

“Apparently, my eyeballs were all inflamed,” she told the outlet, “What's scarier than that?”