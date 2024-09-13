Prince Harry 'confirms' luxury mountain retreat with pals

Prince Harry's closest circle could be set to join him in a luxury mountain retreat to celebrate his 40th Birthday on Sunday (September 15), according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex will reportedly celebrate his event with Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibetin California, before heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends.



King Charles III's estranged son is expected to go to a mountain retreat in California with his 'closest mates' - some of whom may fly over from the UK, according to GB News.



The Duke of Sussex has also struck up a bond with his neighbours Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry who live 'just down the road' . One of those almost certain to be in attendance is best friend Nacho Figueras - a man he considers to be like a brother.

Their friendship goes back almost two decades and have played polo alongside one another in various matches over the years. The 46-year-old has become one of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's most vocal supporters, praising them in magazine interviews and during TV appearances.

Also expected to be in attendance is comedy star James Corden. The 46-year-old is currently is believed to be particularly close to Harry, who appeared on The Late Late Show during his stint presenting the show, where they went on a bus tour and went to Meghan's house.



Corden, who is currently filming the finale of hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey, said he finds it hard to be 'judgmental' of the pair, seemingly referring to their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to the US.

Another who could be in attendance is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair have reportedly been friends for over a decade with the musician even being name dropped in the royal's infamous 2023 memoir, Spare.