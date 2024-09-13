Gina Rodriguez eager for a 'Jane the Virgin' reunion: 'Loved that experience'

'Jane the Virgin' is approaching its 10-year-anniversary in October 2024

Gina Rodriguez is eager to do a Jane the Virgin reunion.

With the hit romantic comedy approaching its 10th anniversary, Rodriguez, 40, spoke to People Magazine, reflecting on her time playing the titular character, Jane Villanueva, and sharing her desire to bring the cast back together.

"I feel old. That’s the first thing that comes to mind," she joked, thinking back to the show's premiere on October 13, 2014.

Rodriguez continued, "The second thing that comes to mind is: I want to do a reunion. I freaking loved that experience so much, and those people, and that show was so cool. That show was just so unique."

While reminiscing, Rodriguez gushed about her former co-star, Justin Baldoni, who played Jane’s love interest, Rafael.

“Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie. That guy is — that's my brother forever. Forever and ever,” she said, adding that Baldoni is the cast member she keeps in touch with the most.

Though she stays connected with other cast members like Yael Groblas and Brett Dier, it’s clear her bond with Baldoni remains the strongest.

"Justin is just my brother," Rodriguez reiterated