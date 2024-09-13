Kelly Clarkson reveals secret to relating to her guests and audience

Kelly Clarkson, the host of the Emmy-winning talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, has opened up about her ability to connect with her guests and audiences.

In an exclusive interview with E! News cohost Keltie Knight, Clarkson shared that her vulnerability is key to building relationships with others.

"It's not hard for me to be vulnerable as a person," Clarkson said. "But when it involves other people's lives, that's when it's hard. You have to navigate that line of 'Wait, is that OK?' or 'Can I talk about my kid with this?'"

Clarkson applies this mindset to all of her relationships, including her experiences with heartbreak. "Like in my heartbreak, there's certain things I'll talk about and certain things I won't," she continued.

"It's not that I'm not comfortable talking about it. It's just I don't if other people are involved. It's [about] how to toe that line."

As a mother of two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson has learned to balance her vulnerability with privacy.

Following their divorce in 2020, Clarkson channeled her emotions into her 2023 album "Chemistry."

"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet," she told People magazine in January.

"Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."