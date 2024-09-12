Dave Grohl denies viral love child rumour after revealing infidelity

Dave Grohl revealed he recently fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage

Dave Grohl is putting out fires after revealing that he cheated on his wife and recently became a father outside their marriage.

A day after the Foo Fighters frontman made the public admission, an Instagram user named @valeriegreyston shared a now-deleted photo of the newborn, claiming the tot was her and Grohl’s lovechild.

The lengthy caption, addressed to baby “Roxie Junie Grohl,” talked at length about the former Nirvana member — that he was “by my side through the entire pregnancy” and “is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit.”

However, Grohl's rep quickly dismissed the claims, telling TMZ on Wednesday that the child in the picture is not his.

This comes just after Grohl, 55, shocked fans by admitting on Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, that he recently welcomed a daughter with another woman, outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum.

The multi Grammy winner confessed, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” while emphasising his commitment to being a loving parent to all his children. He also expressed regret, saying he is working to regain the trust of his wife and their three daughters — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Grohl has not revealed the identity of his affair partner or the name of his newborn daughter.