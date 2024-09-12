How Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato helped JoJo Siwa through career crisis

Miley's words in particular made JoJo realise she 'can do anything' in a time of doubt

JoJo Siwa’s rise to stardom as she grew up in the public eye is a tale that many Hollywood A-Listers can resonate with, including Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Karma singer, 21, revealed that stars like Cyrus, Lovato and even Lady Gaga have been instrumental in supporting her.

"Demi's been an amazing support. Miley has reached out a lot and has been so sweet, and that’s freaking incredible. Gaga and I, we actually share the same choreographer and creative director," she told the outlet.

However, it was one particular heartfelt message from the Flowers hitmaker that truly struck a chord.

Siwa shared the text, sent through Cyrus' assistant, with Us: "'Jojo, love to see you out there crushing it. You’re slaying the day always, honey, I live for you... Loving you, rooting for you, cheering you on from the sidelines forever, Miley.'"

The message came at a crucial moment for the Dance Moms alum, who admitted she was struggling with her career at the time. "I was having a rough time wrapping my head around everything," she said. "And all of a sudden, I woke up to that text, and I was like, if Miley freaking Cyrus can send that and feel that, I can do anything.”