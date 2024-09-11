Chappell Roan swears off dating fellow artists because 'they're nuts!'

Chappell Roan also opened up about her avoidant tendencies in her relationship

Chappell Roan has one very important rule when it comes to her love life: no dating colleagues!

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old pop sensation shared how her whirlwind career has impacted her love life and why she’s hesitant to date anyone in the music industry.

“I met this girl that I really like, but [I] can’t commit because I feel like no one understands me,” Roan revealed. “I don’t want to date another artist because they’re f---ing nuts.”

The Hot To Go hitmaker admitted she’s been avoidant with her new love interest, who is completely outside the music world.

While Roan, born Kayleigh Amstutz, appreciates the person's patience, she’s grappling with her own anxieties about relationships.

“She’s so awesome and so secure in herself and [has told me] ‘No pressure, we can just be friends if you want,’” Roan said. Still, the singer joked about her own chaotic mindset, saying, “I’m just running around like a chicken with my head cut off... I can’t get married!”

Elsewhere in the chat, the Good Luck, Babe singer reflected on her coming out journey, admitting that she’s still “so uncomfortable being gay sometimes.”