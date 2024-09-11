Kate Winslet reveals major detail about 'explicit' content in latest biopic

Kate Winslet gets candid about recreating 'explicit' content in upcoming film

Kate Winslet is getting candid about explicit scenes in her upcoming film Lee, an empowering biopic about a former model-turned-war photographer.

The 48-year-old opened up to Metro.co.uk about filming nude scenes under the helm of a female director, prioritizing the actress’ comfort level.

She told the outlet, “It was really different actually, largely because we automatically knew that whenever we do show Lee naked or partially clothed, it’s always on her terms.”

Winslet, who portrayed Rose in the 1997 film Titanic, explained that she had to delve into the character's spirit, recreating the explicit scenes originally done by Miller on-screen.

While she talked about documenting sensitive scenes on roll, the actress, who has long been an advocate for promoting body positivity, explained, “We never sexualised her, we never view her through a male gaze and it was very important to us that we shot it that way because Lee was somebody that had been viewed through the male gaze in the younger part of her life and if you Google “Lee Miller” you’ll often find “the former muse”, “Man Ray”, “ex-model”, “ex-Vogue cover girl.”

“That was a small snippet of her life in her 20s and she didn’t even like being a model, she only did it for a couple of years, and then she was asked not to do it again because she did an advertisement for sanitary napkins which apparently wasn’t the done thing,” she added.

She admitted to being fortunate enough to use her femininity in a project that revolves around womanhood, redefining what it truly feels like to be a woman.

For the unversed, Winslet’s ‘most-rewarding’ film is slated to release on September, 13, 2024.