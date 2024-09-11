Brad Pitt finds his pal George Clooney's relationship with Amal 'inspiring'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney brought their signature charm and humour to the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, while promoting their film Wolfs.



The longtime friends were in high spirits, entertaining the crowd with their goofy antics. Later, they commandeered a restaurant for a double date with their respective partners, Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon.

According to an insider, "They've been having a ball. When they get together, it's always the same, it's all in fun."

The insider revealed that Pitt was aware of his ex, Angelina Jolie, being at the festival and earning rave reviews for her role in Maria, but he didn't let it interfere with his plans.

Instead, he focused on enjoying his time with de Ramon, who made her red carpet-debut by his side.

The insider noted that de Ramon looked comfortable and stylish on Pitt's arm, drawing comparisons to Amal Clooney's chic appearance. "Brad has a good thing going with Ines," said the insider.

"He was proud to show her off in Venice. He's always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that's inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life."

The insider added, "He appreciates a relationship that's free of drama."