Adele’s secret strategy for her next career chapter after extended break from music

Adele's secret plans revealed after announcing long break from music.

Following the conclusion of her multi-million dollar residency in Munich, Adele has announced she will be taking an 'incredibly long' break from music.

The Hello singer, who is valued at $220 million, has been somewhat secretive about her future plans.

However, insiders suggest a major career pivot is on the horizon—potentially towards the big screen.

Adele shared her need for rest with fans, explaining, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now."

Despite this hiatus, it seems her creative ambitions are far from over. Sources reveal that she has been diligently preparing to transition into acting, having taken intensive lessons from a top Hollywood coach for over a year.

"When Adele commits to something, she does it 100 percent," the source told DailyMail.com.

As she steps away from the spotlight, it looks like the stage might be making way for a new role in her impressive career.

One Hollywood insider has suggested that Adele may need dialect coaching. Her natural Cockney accent could limit the variety of roles available to her, according to the source.



Another insider confirmed that the singer will indeed return to touring, residencies, and music in the future, promising that her comeback will be announced with much fanfare.