Kate Moss opens up about backlash for 'heroin chic' look

Kate Moss reveals she was accused of promoting eating disorders in the 90s

Kate Moss has finally broken her silence on the backlash she received for her 90s ‘heroin chic’ look.

The 50-year-old, who became a supermodel in the nineties, revealed that people had approached her in the street, accusing her of promoting eating disorders.

The star went on revealing the bitter truth of her life In the new Disney+ documentary, In Vogue: The 90s, saying: "Parents would come up to me and say, 'My daughter's anorexic'."

The star got emotional as she added: It was awful. I think because I was just skinny, and people weren't used to seeing skinny. But if I'd been more buxom, it wouldn't have been such a big deal. It's just that my body shape was different from the models before me."

19-year-old Moss’ lingerie shoot for Vogue, raised many brows with concern and disagreement.

Vogue editor, Dame Anna Wintour said, the controversial look made “people uncomfortable,” because of its association with heroin and anorexia.

Previously discussing her look from the 90s, with Showstudio's In Camera series, Moss remarked that “it was just the time.”

“It was a swing from more buxom girls like Cindy Crawford and people were shocked to see what they called a 'waif'. What can you say? How many times can you say 'I'm not anorexic'?"