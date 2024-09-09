KP CM's derogatory remarks at PTI rally draw flak from ministers, senators

(From left) A collage of federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman. — APP/X/@ClimateChangePK/@PTI

The fiery speech containing "threats" toward the members of government and institutions by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cheif Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) much-hyped rally in Islamabad drew sharp criticism from the federal ministers and senators.



The main opposition party flexed its political muscles in Sunday's power show aimed at gaining support for the release of its founding chairman Imran Khan from prison — amid clashes and violation of the rally deadline.

The extraordinary security arrangements were made by the Islamabad authorities and roadblocks were put in place.

During the event, the PTI firebrand leader threatened to free the incarcerated PTI founder within one to two weeks "ourselves if the founder of the PTI is not legally released", and announced to hold a rally in Lahore in the face of any obstacles or restrictions in his typical tone.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said that those who are "hollow inside" can only hurl threats.

"[He is] challenging a woman while standing on the stage, while being scared of terrorists" the minister said while condemning the KP government's "failure" to control rising militancy in the province.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital alongside federal Minster for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, Tarar said that Gandapur vented out his frustration of a failed rally on Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and institutions.



He also asked the KP chief minister to be serious about his position as the ruler of a province instead of hurling threats.

'Shameful'

Meanwhile, Amir in a strong condemnation of Gandapur's statement about the top brass of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that KP CM badly failed to show his provincial government's performance.

He termed Gandapur's use of derogatory language about his Punjab counterpart a "very shameful act", saying that KP CM had violated all the Pakhtoon norms and respect for women.

He also accused the PTI firebrand leader of using KP's resources for organising the rally.

In a separate statement, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called for action against those involved in vandalism during yesterday's public meeting.

Sharply criticising the KP CM, the governor said that the writ of the state is being challenged in the southern districts of the province while the majority of the incidents of terrorism are happening in Gandapur's district.

“Either the chief minister should have the courage to take action or he may be bracketed with those who are involved in terrorism”, he said.

Politics of violence and chaos: Sherry Rehman

Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman also condemned the chief minister’s remarks, saying that the PTI was "once again promoting the politics of violence and chaos”.

A statement issued by her office read that the Gandapur's threats against institutions were highly "condemnable".

"Does the PTI want the justice system to be run by rallies and gatherings?

Those who threaten to free the accused with the help of mobs are armed groups, not the political parties," Rehman stated.

"They have not learned from May 9. Do they still think that threats, violence, and anarchy have any place in politics?" she added.

Rehman acknowledged that the PPP’s leaders have also served time in prison, but none of its party workers ever threatened to free their leaders with force.

She added that the PTI threatened violence after institutions refused to hold a dialogue with them.

Law to take its course: Talal Chaudhry

Furthermore, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry said that KP CM shouldn't have used such language during the rally

"There was nothing new in PTI's sit-ins, rallies and threats. They will neither get an NRO [national reconciliation order] or pardon for the crimes," Chaudhary said while pledging to send KP CM Gandapur to jail for PTI workers' clashes with the police after the end of the rally time limit.

“Not only will the law take its course but in the coming days, I see his future from being the KP chief minister to going to Adiala Jail,” the PML-N senator said.

Continuing his criticism of the PTI, Chaudhary referred to the recent blog by Israeli publication Times of Israel about Khan.

"Israelis are so concerned for their son-in-law that they are writing articles on him," he added.