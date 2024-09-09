Sarah Ferguson keeps late Queen Elizabeth memory alive with unique gesture

Sarah Ferguson adopts a unique style to honour late Queen Elizabeth on her second death anniversary.

The ex-wife of Elizabeth’s favourite son, Prince Andrew, who is also known as Fergie, was among the many members of the royal family who remembered the longest-living British monarch on Sunday, September 8th.

Fergie, who is also an author of children’s book, Little Red, made a poignant gesture to express her admiration for the late Queen.

In an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, Fergie revealed that one of the beloved characters who dressed by the Queen’s personal hatmaker to keep her memory alive.

“For the anniversary of Her Late Majesty The Queen’s passing I asked Stella McLaren, Her Majesty's hat maker and milliner to make a little outfit for Little Red to wear, as I believe it's so important to keep memories in all different ways,” Fergie wrote in her IG Story, alongside an image of the doll.

“Stella was delighted to honour Her Late Majesty The Queen, whom Stella misses so much,” she continued.

“You will notice the ladybirds, which Her Late Majesty The Queen absolutely loved. I encourage people to donate whatever they can to any of the many charities associated with Her Late Majesty The Queen.”

Fergie’s tribute was followed by King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official post on their social media.