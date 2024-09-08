Lana Del Rey hid her identity from new beau Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey reconnects with Jeremy Dufrene after hangout fest.

Lana Del Rey made headlines this month with her new romance, but insiders reveal she initially kept her true identity under wraps from her new beau, Jeremy Dufrene.



The singer who recently stepped out with the 49-year-old alligator airboat tour guide in London and later confirmed their relationship at Karen Elson's wedding in New York City, had a unique approach when they first met.

According to sources, she found it refreshing that Dufrene, a Louisiana-based alligator enthusiast, was unaware of her celebrity status when they first crossed paths on one of his tours back in 2019.

The pair has known each other for years but only began dating a few months ago.

An insider told DailyMail.com, "Lana didn’t immediately reveal who she was, which she found refreshing. They’ve kept in touch since their initial meeting."

Despite their long-standing friendship, some of Lana's close friends were initially concerned, suspecting that he might be using her.

According to sources, Del Rey wanted to experience a boat tour during her visit to Louisiana, a local highlight, but never anticipated developing feelings for the tour’s charismatic captain.

The pair first crossed paths in March 2019 when Lana performed at the Buku Music + Art Project in Louisiana.

During that time, she shared a photo of Jeremy with an alligator.

At that moment, both were in separate relationships. However, when she returned to Louisiana in May for the Hangout Fest, they reconnected after both were single.