King Charles and Camilla reflect at church service on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary

King Charles displays strength at Crathie Kirk.

King Charles and Queen Camilla displayed a united front as they arrived at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday morning to mark the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

The royal couple was seen arriving in a Bentley, with King Charles and Queen Camilla seated together in the back.

They made their way to the church on Royal Deeside for an intimate service that began at 11:25 a.m.

Despite the somber occasion, Charles appeared in good spirits, sharing a smile with Camilla as they approached the church.

Queen looked elegant in a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels, paired with a green hat adorned with a feather.

She greeted photographers and camera crews with a warm smile while holding her handbag on her lap, reflecting a dignified and composed presence on this poignant day.

King Charles, dressed in a grey jacket with a pink flower pinned to the lapel, was spotted adjusting his cuffs as he prepared for the poignant service at Crathie Kirk.

The day’s solemn events are being marked by a special broadcast on BBC One.

At 2:15 p.m., a special episode of Songs of Praise will air from Crathie Kirk, commemorating both the King's Accession and the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The episode will feature a newly commissioned hymn, honoring the late Queen’s memory and reflecting the King's deep personal tribute.