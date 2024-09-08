 
Sunday September 08, 2024
King Charles and Camilla reflect at church service on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla reflect at Crathie Kirk Service

By Web Desk
September 08, 2024
King Charles displays strength at Crathie Kirk.

King Charles and Queen Camilla displayed a united front as they arrived at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday morning to mark the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. 

The royal couple was seen arriving in a Bentley, with King Charles and Queen Camilla seated together in the back. 

They made their way to the church on Royal Deeside for an intimate service that began at 11:25 a.m.

Despite the somber occasion, Charles appeared in good spirits, sharing a smile with Camilla as they approached the church. 

Queen looked elegant in a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels, paired with a green hat adorned with a feather. 

She greeted photographers and camera crews with a warm smile while holding her handbag on her lap, reflecting a dignified and composed presence on this poignant day.

King Charles, dressed in a grey jacket with a pink flower pinned to the lapel, was spotted adjusting his cuffs as he prepared for the poignant service at Crathie Kirk. 

The day’s solemn events are being marked by a special broadcast on BBC One.

At 2:15 p.m., a special episode of Songs of Praise will air from Crathie Kirk, commemorating both the King's Accession and the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. 

The episode will feature a newly commissioned hymn, honoring the late Queen’s memory and reflecting the King's deep personal tribute.