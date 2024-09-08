Nick Cannon wants to rekindle romance with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon, 43, has opened up about his past marriage to Mariah Carey, 55, and his desire to rekindle their relationship.

The TV host, who has 12 children with six different women, including 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah, said at the Fox Fall Press Day: "Yeah, she don't want me. She's moved on from my crazy antics."

In August, Nick told E! News that he hoped he and Mariah could give their relationship a second try, saying: "We belong together."

He added that he would "absolutely" get back together with the five-time Grammy winner, calling it "stupid" if they didn't.

Since their split in 2014, Nick and Mariah have been co-parenting their twins, with Nick having 10 more children with five other partners.

He admitted to being a difficult co-parenting companion, saying: "Yeah, I mean, to (my exes') credit, you know what I mean? Dealing with me must be madness."

However, Nick insists he is a devoted father, telling People magazine: "At the end of the day, if you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything."

He shared about enjoying a "great summer" with his large family: "We hung out in Malibu, travelled and went to the beach a lot. So I think all the kids really enjoyed themselves."

Nick also expressed excitement about the back-to-school season: "It reminds me of when I was in school, school shopping for clothes, getting the kids excited."

He mentioned that one of his children, seven-year-old Golden Sagon, struggles with sitting in lessons: "I have a seven-year-old in fourth grade, and he's just so smart that even school is boring to him. So it's like getting him re-engaged and excited because he had so much fun during the summer. So, all right, 'We can still have just as much fun during the school year', but it's kind of just keeping the excitement."