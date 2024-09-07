Inside Royal family's sweet and quirky nicknames

William and Kate's only daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015

Everyone is familiar with the British royal family's official titles, but behind closed doors, things are much more relaxed.

The royal family members are known to have playful nicknames for each other, including Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate's only daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. It didn’t take long for her parents to come up with affectionate nicknames. One of Kate’s favourites is "Poppet," which was first noticed in 2018 when she was spotted shopping with George and Charlotte at The Range.

A fellow shopper told The Daily Mail that when Charlotte, then three, sat on the floor, Kate gently said, "Get up, poppet."

Charlotte has other nicknames within the family as well. During a visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Northern Ireland in 2019, influencer Laura-Ann Barr, who posts under @all.thats.pretty, revealed that the Princess of Wales referred to her daughter as "Lottie" instead of Charlotte during their chat.

Charlotte’s school friends also reportedly call her "Lottie Wales" in recognition of the titles given to her parents by King Charles after the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

According to Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, William and Kate have nicknamed Charlotte the "Warrior Princess" due to her spirited personality. William also refers to his daughter as "mignonette," a French term of endearment.

Nicknames aren’t limited to Charlotte—George also has an interesting moniker. His friends began calling him "PG," short for Prince George, and William and Kate playfully took it a step further, dubbing him "Tips," after the British tea brand PG Tips.

In 2023, Princess Kate shared her adorable nickname for the youngest child, Prince Louis. While the family volunteered with a Scout group during the “Big Help Out” event to honor King Charles' coronation, they roasted marshmallows over a fire pit. As she handed Louis a stick, Kate was overheard saying, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug."

Prince William has his own nicknames, too, including "Wombat," a name given to him by his late mother, Princess Diana. He also accidentally inspired one of Queen Elizabeth’s most unusual nicknames, "Gary."

According to the Daily Mail, a young William once tripped while playing at Buckingham Palace and called out for help. Instead of saying "Granny," he mistakenly called for "Gary," confusing everyone. The Queen reportedly laughed and explained, "I’m Gary. He hasn’t learned to say Granny yet."

