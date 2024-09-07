Taylor Swift faces new security risk amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce at the NFL opener game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been under intense scrutiny ever since the singer made an appearance at the NFL athlete's game in 2023.

The Enchanted songstress' security team is fuming at the news leak about her attendance at boyfriend’s recent game.



This Thursday, The Athletic, famously a sports site, revealed that Swift is set to attend the NFL season opener against Baltimore Ravens.

According to a source cited by the outlet, the possibility Love Story singer's appearance was disclosed as there were strict security arrangements at Arrowhead Stadium.

“She has presidential-level security,” a source told Page Six. “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out.”

The Eras Tour performer had to cancel three shows in Austria after CIA unveiled a terrorist plot targeting her show in Vienna. The outlet’s source claimed that there are speculations that the NFL team themselves leaked the news, perhaps to draw more attention to Thursday’s game.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Mark Donovan, the president of Chiefs, was asked about having Swift back at his stadium this season. He said, “We’ll be prepared for her, and obviously welcome her with open arms."

“She brings a lot with her, and it’s a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base.”

However, he noted, “we’ve looked at ways that we could be respectful.”

The president continued, “We’re not trying to capitalise on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that.”

Swift’s security team has always been very vigilant but the Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt told SiriusXM back in February, that “anywhere she goes is a security issue."

Unlike in her last relationship, Swift doesn't shy away from public appearances with her new beau. The pop superstar cheered her boyfriend on, sitting with his parents and ended the night at a local bar celebrating his win.