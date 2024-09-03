Angelina Jolie reveals ex's 'disgraceful' remark amid Brad Pitt tumultuous split

Angelina Jolie makes shocking revelation about ex amid Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie expressed her desire to delve into the role of opera singer Maria Callas in her upcoming biographical film, Maria.

The Oscar-winning actress offered an insight into her preparation, revealing that she spent “months” to get in the spirit of the character.

At the Telluride Film Festival, the 49-year-old opened up about dedicating hours of effort to finally reach the required singing level.

She said, "I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind."

In a shocking revelation, the Hollywood star, who was previously married to Johnny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt, shared that she decided to quit singing following an ex’s criticism over her voice.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Tourist star admitted, "It was an out-of-body experience because I don’t sing.

"I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing.

"I’d been to theatre school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing."

Meanwhile, reflecting on her experience working with director Pablo Larraín, Angelina heaped praise on his conduct and work ethic.

The mom-of-six shared, "I knew that as long as I gave my best, Pablo would be okay with it and somehow make it work. I knew I needed to do my best to try to help solve the puzzle, but I knew that he was a kind person and he was supportive and that helped."

For the unversed, Angelina is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film, Maria, which is slated for release on February 6, 2025.