Zayn Malik reveals next album title after ‘Room Under the Stairs’

Zayn Malik teases ‘interesting stuff coming out’ soon

Zayn Malik playfully suggested a new title for his next album, nodding to his love for Yu-Gi-Oh!



The former One Direction member took the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel livestream tournament by surprise on Thursday, August 29, as he was unmasked as the mysterious Shadow Duelist named Nocturne during the stream.

"I'm going to call my next album yummy Yugi," the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker said in response to guest host Steven Kangas teasing the latter about looking "forward for future albums to see other subliminal Yu-Gi-Oh names making."

Malik, 31, was expressing his love for Yu-Gi-Oh! fandom during the conversation with host Billy Brake and the guest host. He also showed off his childhood Yu-Gi-Oh! binder filled with all of his cards, after which Kangas urged for a Yu-Gi-Oh! dedicated album.

During their conversation, the singer-songwriter, who recently released his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, hints at more exciting projects.

"I have some interesting stuff coming out with my music pretty soon," he revealed. "Some pretty big announcements are coming up."

"If you're interested in my music at all, I've got some cool news coming pretty soon," he ramped up the anticipation of his dedicated fandom, affectionately referred to as Zquad.