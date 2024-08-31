Zayn Malik’s ‘wild’ surprise reveal leaves fans ‘screaming’

Zayn Malik lived up to his childhood love

Zayn Malik has been full of surprises lately!



The former One Direction sensation was unmasked as the mysterious Shadow Duelist named Nocturne during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel livestream tournament on Thursday, August 29, leaving fans stunned.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took his mask off shortly after a player named Fictinium was crowned the winner.

"Yeah, I’m a big, big Yu-Gi-Oh! Fan," Malik, 31, expressed his love for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise. "I’ve been into Yu-Gi-Oh! for a long time, since I was a small kid, it’s an honour to be here, to do this, and it was very exciting."

"I’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks," he revealed. In addition, the multi-platinum-selling record artist took to his Instagram to announce the news officially.

"Surprise, I was the Shadow Duelist! Thanks @ygomasterduel, for having me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my Yu-Gi-Oh! fandom to the world and congrats to the winner on claiming the Nocturne mask!" he wrote in the caption.



"I never thought I would see myself screaming crying watching Zayn live stream on Twitch [crying emoji]," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"This is the coolest thing you’ve ever done," a second Zquad member dubbed his surprise move.

"This is actually wild," added a third fan.

This surprise revelation comes a week after the Pillowtalk chart topper unveiled his new look, ditching his shorter-cropped hair and subtle stubble for a freshly grown-out beard, sideburns, and longer hair.