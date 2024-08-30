Jimmy Fallon explains why he doesn’t want daughters to go back to school

Jimmy Fallon says he doesn't want his children to go to school

Jimmy Fallon has recently explained why he doesn’t want his children to go back to school.



Speaking with PEOPLE, The Tonight Show host, who shares two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen, quipped, “I don't want [them] to go to school.”

“I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life,” reasoned the 49-year-old.

However, Jimmy revealed that his children are “excited” for the new school year.

“They love their school, they love their friends,” he remarked.

Jimmy told the outlet, “And it's another little chapter in their lives and another fun adventure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV personality shared how his children spent their summer holidays.

“They went to camp for the first time too this year,” he recalled.

Jimmy added, “You can’t talk to them. You have like a set time…you can talk to them for five minutes…I miss them so much. I’m like, ‘Please don’t leave us.’ But they had fun.”

Meanwhile, the hit show host is coming up with his new children’s book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween.

He spilled to the outlet, “It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday.”

The book will hit bookstores this September.