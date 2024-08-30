 
Paris Hilton defends parenting choices after fan backlash

Paris Hilton's 'sliving' video sparks concern among fans

By Web Desk
August 30, 2024
Paris Hilton shares precious moment with son on boat

Paris Hilton shared a heartwarming video on TikTok of her one-year-old son Phoenix exploring a luxury boat.

In the clip, Phoenix, dressed in a cute red outfit, walks around the boat with confidence, while Paris follows closely behind.

She captioned the video: "Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom."

Hilton's fans expressed concern when she shared a video of her toddler, Phoenix, walking around on a moving boat.

They took to the comments to offer advice, reacting to the scene. The video was part of Paris' "Sliving" series, a term she coined combining "slaying" and "living".

"Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love," one user said while another posted: "Not me having a small heart attack bc I didn’t realize there was a net and it wasn’t just water. Adorable little guy! Glad he’s safe. I just woke up sooo…"

One scared user added: "My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!" and another commented: "Please from one mom to another.. life jacket!" Some fans were quick to defend the socialite and reminded others: "Can you imagine sharing your precious baby with people and all they do is tell you what you’re doing wrong! You are such a good mama!! She’s RIGHT THERE W/HIM!!!"

The socialite addressed fan concerns by adding an update to the video, reassuring viewers that everything is okay.

She said: "Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!"