Paris Hilton defends parenting choices after fan backlash

Paris Hilton shared a heartwarming video on TikTok of her one-year-old son Phoenix exploring a luxury boat.
In the clip, Phoenix, dressed in a cute red outfit, walks around the boat with confidence, while Paris follows closely behind.
She captioned the video: "Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom."
Hilton's fans expressed concern when she shared a video of her toddler, Phoenix, walking around on a moving boat.
They took to the comments to offer advice, reacting to the scene. The video was part of Paris' "Sliving" series, a term she coined combining "slaying" and "living".
"Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love," one user said while another posted: "Not me having a small heart attack bc I didn’t realize there was a net and it wasn’t just water. Adorable little guy! Glad he’s safe. I just woke up sooo…"
One scared user added: "My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!" and another commented: "Please from one mom to another.. life jacket!" Some fans were quick to defend the socialite and reminded others: "Can you imagine sharing your precious baby with people and all they do is tell you what you’re doing wrong! You are such a good mama!! She’s RIGHT THERE W/HIM!!!"
The socialite addressed fan concerns by adding an update to the video, reassuring viewers that everything is okay.
She said: "Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!"
