Molly-Mae Hague thanks ‘best online friends’ after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague speaks up, and that in gratitude, weeks after her split from Tommy Fury.



The Love Island star took to Instagram to share a picture with her 8.2million followers on the social media platform, which featured her overlooking water while leaning over a wooden railing.

The social media influencer Molly-Mae looked decent in a casual white outfit and styled her hair tied back in a neat bun.

“Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for,” the star captioned her photo.

The lush greenery in the background of the snap hinted at a possible getaway vacation Molly-Mae had taken to lighten her mood.

Fans rushed to offer support and admiration.

“You know your worth, whatever broke down your relationship I hope you heal from it. Sending lots of love,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “You’re showing girls and women to know their worth, to not settle or put up with any kind of disrespectful behaviour. Stay strong, sending love.”

A third chimed in, "You look so beautiful. Take all the time you need."