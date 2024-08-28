Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor call it quits after 5 years of marriage

Brittany Cartwright divorces Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.



According to documents obtained by Page Six, the court documents filed in Los Angeles Tuesday state that 35-year-old The Valley star initiated the filing of divorce with a minor child.

The exes are parents to 3-year-old son, Cruz, together,

The reason of divorce in the documents has been cited as irreconcilable differences.

The outlet claims that Cartwright has requested the judge to waive spousal support for her and Taylor, whose real name is Jason Cauchi.

She wants to retain all of the rights to her assets, whether they were acquired through gifts or inheritance, before or after the date of split.

However, the documents also state that the particulars of the debts and assets in this instance "have not been ascertained at this time." Additionally, the assets of their quasi-community will be evaluated later.

Cartwright and Taylor, 45, are involved in several businesses together.

Aside from both appearing on The Valley, the exes also co-own a bar named Jax’s Studio City and also host a podcast together, called When Reality Hits.